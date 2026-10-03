CAT 2026 correction window opens October 5 for paid registrants

To sit for CAT 2026, you'll need a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks (or just 45% if you're SC, ST, or PwBD).

Final-year bachelor's degree students and candidates awaiting results can also apply, subject to the prescribed conditions.

Candidates with professional qualifications such as CA, CS, ICWA (CMA), or FIAI can also apply if they meet the required percentage criteria.

There are reserved seats: SC (15%), ST (7.5%), NC-OBC (27%), EWS (up to 10%), plus a dedicated 5% for PwBD candidates as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, so make sure your details are spot-on before the deadline!