CBI accuses Giribala Singh and husband of harassing Twisha Sharma India May 28, 2026

The CBI has accused former judge Giribala Singh and her husband of harassing actor and model Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her Bhopal home on May 12.

Investigators say the husband demanded dowry, forced an abortion, and tried to damage Sharma's reputation.

The agency also highlighted unexplained injuries on Sharma's body that couldn't be justified by her in-laws.