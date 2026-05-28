CBI accuses Giribala Singh and husband of harassing Twisha Sharma
India
The CBI has accused former judge Giribala Singh and her husband of harassing actor and model Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her Bhopal home on May 12.
Investigators say the husband demanded dowry, forced an abortion, and tried to damage Sharma's reputation.
The agency also highlighted unexplained injuries on Sharma's body that couldn't be justified by her in-laws.
Investigators probe WhatsApp chats, dowry claims
On Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court revoked Singh's anticipatory bail. That same day, Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, was taken into CBI custody.
Investigators are now focusing on WhatsApp chats about doubts over Sharma's pregnancy and witness accounts of repeated dowry demands as they look deeper into the circumstances around her death.