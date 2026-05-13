CBI alleges Suhail Khan pocketed funds at Delhi night shelters
India
Big news: The CBI just busted a fraud at Delhi's night shelters under DUSIB.
On May 13, 2026, Suhail Khan and his team were accused of inventing fake employees and tweaking attendance records to pocket public funds.
Instead of paying real staff, they withdrew salaries and handed the cash back to shelter management.
CBI finds fake staff, DUSIB negligence
The investigation showed many "employees" either had other jobs or lived nowhere near the shelters. Several were never spotted by actual staff or residents.
The CBI also called out DUSIB for skipping inspections and missing reports on these shady activities.
Described as a "well-planned conspiracy," this case highlights how public officials and private groups teamed up to misuse government money meant for those in need.