CBI alleges Suhail Khan pocketed funds at Delhi night shelters

CBI finds fake staff, DUSIB negligence

The investigation showed many "employees" either had other jobs or lived nowhere near the shelters. Several were never spotted by actual staff or residents.

The CBI also called out DUSIB for skipping inspections and missing reports on these shady activities.

Described as a "well-planned conspiracy," this case highlights how public officials and private groups teamed up to misuse government money meant for those in need.