CBI arrests 13 in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak across states
The CBI has arrested 13 people in a big NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, exposing a cheating racket that stretched across several states.
The accused allegedly leaked physics, chemistry, and biology questions to students for hefty payments before the exam.
The arrested individuals are linked to Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune, Latur, and Ahilyanagar.
CBI raids 49 places seizing devices
The CBI raided 49 places nationwide, grabbing digital devices and bank records for forensic checks.
Key suspects include botany expert Manisha Mandhare and physics expert Manisha Hawaldar from Pune, Mandhare accused of sharing leaked papers during private coaching classes, and Hawaldar accused of sharing physics questions, and Dr. Manoj Shirure from Latur who reportedly passed on chemistry questions.
Middlemen charged lakhs to connect students with these leaks. The investigation is still ongoing to find everyone involved.