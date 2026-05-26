CBI arrests 3 women named Manisha in NEET-UG leak probe
Big news for NEET-UG aspirants: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three women, all coincidentally named Manisha, in the NEET-UG paper leak case.
The National Testing Agency had to cancel the May 3 exam after leaked questions matched "guess papers" circulating earlier, leaving about 2.2 million students in limbo.
Pune Manishas allegedly leaked subject papers
Manisha Waghmare, a Pune beautician, allegedly passed on the leaked papers and helped connect others in the network.
Manisha Mandhare, a senior biology teacher at Pune Modern Junior College of Science, Arts and Commerce and NTA expert, reportedly shared botany and zoology questions during private coaching at her home.
The third, Manisha Havaldar, a Pune school principal and NTA physics expert, allegedly leaked physics questions.
Arrests reach 10, coaching centers probed
So far, 10 people (mostly from Maharashtra) have been arrested. CBI is digging deeper into coaching centers' involvement and has searched an institute and residence, recovering a chemistry question bank.
Students across India are waiting anxiously for updates on what happens next.