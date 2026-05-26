CBI arrests 3 women named Manisha in NEET-UG leak probe

Manisha Waghmare, a Pune beautician, allegedly passed on the leaked papers and helped connect others in the network. Manisha Mandhare, a senior biology teacher at Pune Modern Junior College of Science, Arts and Commerce and NTA expert, reportedly shared botany and zoology questions during private coaching at her home. The third, Manisha Havaldar, a Pune school principal and NTA physics expert, allegedly leaked physics questions.

Arrests reach 10, coaching centers probed

So far, 10 people (mostly from Maharashtra) have been arrested. CBI is digging deeper into coaching centers' involvement and has searched an institute and residence, recovering a chemistry question bank.

Students across India are waiting anxiously for updates on what happens next.