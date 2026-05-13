CBI arrests 5 in NEET UG-2026 paper leak probe
Big news for NEET aspirants: CBI has arrested five people after a nationwide search over the NEET UG-2026 paper leak.
Among those caught are three from Jaipur, one from Gurugram, and one from Nashik.
The case was officially registered on May 12 following a complaint by the Department of Higher Education.
Arrested group faces cheating, conspiracy charges
The arrested group faces charges like cheating and criminal conspiracy under several laws.
CBI raided multiple locations linked to them, seizing phones and other evidence for forensic checks.
With over two million students having taken the exam this month, leaks reported in Rajasthan and other states have sparked serious scrutiny.
The investigation is ongoing with help from Rajasthan's Special Operations Group. CBI says it is digging deep to get answers.