CBI arrests 5 in NEET UG-2026 paper leak probe

Arrested group faces cheating, conspiracy charges

The arrested group faces charges like cheating and criminal conspiracy under several laws.

CBI raided multiple locations linked to them, seizing phones and other evidence for forensic checks.

With over two million students having taken the exam this month, leaks reported in Rajasthan and other states have sparked serious scrutiny.

The investigation is ongoing with help from Rajasthan's Special Operations Group. CBI says it is digging deep to get answers.