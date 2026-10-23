CBI arrests Bihar fodder scam accused Satyendra Kumar in Lucknow

After over 25 years missing, Satyendra Kumar (accused in the infamous Bihar fodder scam) was arrested by the CBI at Lucknow railway station.

He had been off the radar since 2001, dodging a court-issued arrest warrant, but was finally caught after his location was traced to Nepal, he recently entered India, and he was traveling from Guna (Madhya Pradesh) to Lucknow by train when he was apprehended at Lucknow railway station.