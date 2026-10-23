CBI arrests Bihar fodder scam accused Satyendra Kumar in Lucknow
After over 25 years missing, Satyendra Kumar (accused in the infamous Bihar fodder scam) was arrested by the CBI at Lucknow railway station.
He had been off the radar since 2001, dodging a court-issued arrest warrant, but was finally caught after his location was traced to Nepal, he recently entered India, and he was traveling from Guna (Madhya Pradesh) to Lucknow by train when he was apprehended at Lucknow railway station.
Bihar fodder scam siphoned ₹950cr
The Bihar fodder scam saw about ₹950 crore siphoned from state funds between 1992 and 1995 using fake bills for things like animal feed and medicines.
It's one of India's biggest corruption scandals, with 55 cases and big names like Lalu Prasad Yadav involved. He has already been convicted in several cases.
Even now, legal battles around this case are still making headlines.