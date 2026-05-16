CBI arrests BJP worker Dinesh Biwal, relatives over NEET-UG leak
India
The CBI has arrested BJP worker Dinesh Biwal, his brother Mangilal, and nephew Vikas after a leaked NEET-UG 2026 exam paper surfaced online.
Investigators say the leak was shared on Telegram by Yash Yadav from Haryana, and Mangilal allegedly printed copies for family members who then sat for the exam on May 3.
Biwal family probed over Sikar coaching
Authorities are now looking into the Biwal family's ties to Sikar coaching centers after noticing their unusually high scores despite average past records.
Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra claims this isn't the first time such leaks have happened.
Meanwhile, some suspects are still missing as raids and questioning continue to uncover more about how deep this scandal goes.