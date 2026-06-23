CBI arrests Haryana IAS Pankaj Aggarwal for 60.54cr unauthorized accounts
India
The CBI has arrested Pankaj Aggarwal, a top IAS officer in Haryana, for allegedly siphoning off ₹60.54 crore using unauthorized bank accounts linked to school and agriculture departments.
These accounts were set up at an IDFC First Bank branch in Chandigarh, apparently breaking state finance rules and causing big losses to public funds.
CBI ties 504cr to fake companies
Turns out, this is just one part of a much bigger scam: ₹504 crore from eight government departments was reportedly funneled into fake companies.
The CBI has charged 17 people so far, including bank staff and government officials.
Related cases tied to Chandigarh Smart City Limited and CREST have led to even more arrests and charge sheets.