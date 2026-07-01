CBI arrests Haryana IAS Pardeep Kumar for ₹169cr PCB fraud
India
Big news out of Haryana: the CBI just arrested IAS officer and former Member Secretary of the state's Pollution Control Board Pardeep Kumar for allegedly siphoning off a massive ₹169 crore from the state's Pollution Control Board.
Investigators say he secretly opened an unauthorized bank account in Chandigarh, then moved government money meant for fixed deposits into it using unauthorized transactions.
CBI books 17 in ₹504cr fraud
Turns out, this isn't an isolated case: Kumar's arrest is tied to a wider ₹504 crore banking fraud involving eight different Haryana government departments.
The CBI has already booked 17 people, including other officials and bank staff, with earlier cases linked to similar scams worth crores of rupees.