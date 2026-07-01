CBI arrests Haryana IAS Pardeep Kumar for ₹169cr PCB fraud India Jul 01, 2026

Big news out of Haryana: the CBI just arrested IAS officer and former Member Secretary of the state's Pollution Control Board Pardeep Kumar for allegedly siphoning off a massive ₹169 crore from the state's Pollution Control Board.

Investigators say he secretly opened an unauthorized bank account in Chandigarh, then moved government money meant for fixed deposits into it using unauthorized transactions.