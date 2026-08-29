CBI arrests IRS officer, 2 others in bribery case
What's the story
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Indian Revenue Service (IRS)-2009 officer Vinay Kumar Kanheti, serving as Additional Commissioner of CGST in Maharashtra's Raigad district, in a bribery case. The case also involves CGST Superintendent Rakesh Kumar Sinha and private individual Narinder Rajput. The CBI's investigation started on August 26 after receiving complaints against Sinha for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹1.5 crore to settle a GST/royalty issue for a stone-quarrying firm.
Investigation progress
CBI laid a trap
After negotiations, the demanded bribe was lowered to ₹40 lakh.
The accused had arranged for the bribe to be collected through Rajput and directed the complainant to make payment.
The CBI laid a trap and caught Rajput while accepting the bribe.
Both Sinha and Kanheti later acknowledged accepting the bribe amount.
Legal proceedings
Thane court rules CBI's arrests 'not legal'
A Thane court has ruled that the CBI's arrests of Kanheti, Sinha, and Rajput were "not legal."
The court rejected the CBI's plea for further custodial interrogation, noting that the alleged bribe money had already been seized and mobile phones recovered from all accused.
The court observed discrepancies in arrest procedures, including failure to properly inform accused persons about grounds for their arrest.
Release and future actions
Accused to be released on personal bonds
The court ordered the immediate release of all three accused on personal bonds of ₹15,000 each. They were directed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.
The CBI is likely to approach the concerned court again for further custody of the accused persons as part of their continued investigation into this bribery case.