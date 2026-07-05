CBI arrests KK Soni in Manali after allegedly demanding ₹93,000

CBI sting recovers ₹10L from Soni

The CBI set up a sting operation after Soni took ₹40,000 as part payment and asked for the remaining ₹53,000 by July 4. He was caught accepting the second installment.

During a search at his home, officials also found ₹40,000 in cash plus an extra ₹10 lakh that couldn't be explained.

Soni will appear in court on July 5 as the investigation continues (another reminder of how corruption still pops up even with watchdogs like the CBI around).