CBI arrests KK Soni in Manali after allegedly demanding ₹93,000
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested KK Soni, an assistant garrison engineer with Military Engineering Services in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.
Soni was caught on July 4 after allegedly demanding ₹93,000 from a contractor's supervisor to clear pending bills.
A complaint from the supervisor set things in motion.
CBI sting recovers ₹10L from Soni
The CBI set up a sting operation after Soni took ₹40,000 as part payment and asked for the remaining ₹53,000 by July 4. He was caught accepting the second installment.
During a search at his home, officials also found ₹40,000 in cash plus an extra ₹10 lakh that couldn't be explained.
Soni will appear in court on July 5 as the investigation continues (another reminder of how corruption still pops up even with watchdogs like the CBI around).