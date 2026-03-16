CBI arrests man for sending Indians abroad on fake job offers

Victims had passports confiscated, wrongfully confined

After arriving, some victims had their passports confiscated and, in some cases, were wrongfully confined.

The CBI says Lakhwani's phone had videos of interviews and passport photos of Indian candidates, clear signs he was recruiting for these operations.

The accused was brought to the CBI office for questioning.

This case shines a light on how job-seekers can be targeted by trafficking networks in Southeast Asia.