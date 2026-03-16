CBI arrests man for sending Indians abroad on fake job offers
The CBI has arrested Krishna Kumar Lakhwani, a Kanpur-based recruiter, for allegedly tricking young Indians with fake overseas job offers and sending them to cyber-slavery compounds in places like Cambodia.
Victims paid $300 to $400 thinking they'd land data entry or customer support roles, but instead were forced into online scams once abroad.
Victims had passports confiscated, wrongfully confined
After arriving, some victims had their passports confiscated and, in some cases, were wrongfully confined.
The CBI says Lakhwani's phone had videos of interviews and passport photos of Indian candidates, clear signs he was recruiting for these operations.
The accused was brought to the CBI office for questioning.
This case shines a light on how job-seekers can be targeted by trafficking networks in Southeast Asia.