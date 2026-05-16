CBI arrests Manisha Gurunath Mandhare over alleged NEET-UG 2026 leak
Big news for NEET aspirants: The CBI has arrested Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a senior botany teacher from Pune, for allegedly leaking questions from the botany and zoology sections ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 exam.
She reportedly shared these questions with her students during coaching sessions at her home in April, and some of those questions ended up on the actual May 3 exam, which was later canceled.
CBI detains 9 in NEET probe
Mandhare isn't the only one in trouble; a retired chemistry professor from Latur and several others have also been arrested as part of this case.
The CBI is still digging deeper, searching multiple locations and seizing documents and devices.
So far, nine people across cities such as Delhi, Pune, and Jaipur have been taken into custody as the investigation continues.