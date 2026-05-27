CBI arrests Manoj Shirure, Tejas Harshadkumar Shah over NEET-UG leak

NTA reschedules NEET-UG to June 21

Shirure allegedly gave leaked chemistry questions to three students (including the son of another coaching center founder who was also arrested), while Shah is said to have received leaked physics questions.

The investigation has already led to 11 earlier arrests across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Haryana. Because of all this, the May 3 NEET-UG exam was canceled: NTA has rescheduled it for June 21.

The CBI is still digging deeper, searching dozens of locations and collecting evidence like laptops and phones as they try to uncover everyone involved.