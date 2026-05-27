CBI arrests Manoj Shirure, Tejas Harshadkumar Shah over NEET-UG leak
The NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak just got bigger: CBI has now arrested Dr. Manoj Shirure, a doctor from Latur, and Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a physics teacher from Pune.
Manoj Shirure allegedly helped three students obtain chemistry questions, while Tejas Harshadkumar Shah allegedly received leaked physics questions from Manisha Havaldar.
pushing the total number of people arrested in this case to 13.
NTA reschedules NEET-UG to June 21
Shirure allegedly gave leaked chemistry questions to three students (including the son of another coaching center founder who was also arrested), while Shah is said to have received leaked physics questions.
The investigation has already led to 11 earlier arrests across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Haryana. Because of all this, the May 3 NEET-UG exam was canceled: NTA has rescheduled it for June 21.
The CBI is still digging deeper, searching dozens of locations and collecting evidence like laptops and phones as they try to uncover everyone involved.