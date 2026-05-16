CBI arrests NTA biology lecturer in NEET UG 2026 leak India May 16, 2026

The NEET UG 2026 exam paper leak just got more serious.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now arrested a biology lecturer from the National Testing Agency (NTA) panel who is being questioned for allegedly leaking exam questions.

This follows the earlier arrest of chemistry lecturer PV Kulkarni, thought to be the main mastermind behind the leak.