CBI arrests NTA biology lecturer in NEET UG 2026 leak
India
The NEET UG 2026 exam paper leak just got more serious.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now arrested a biology lecturer from the National Testing Agency (NTA) panel who is being questioned for allegedly leaking exam questions.
This follows the earlier arrest of chemistry lecturer PV Kulkarni, thought to be the main mastermind behind the leak.
CBI probes potential NTA insiders
The CBI is digging deeper into possible insider involvement at the NTA and looking for others who might have helped.
Now, investigators are focused on tracking everyone involved and collecting evidence to make sure those responsible are held accountable.