CBI arrests NTA-linked chemistry professor, kingpin of NEET UG leak
What's the story
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a chemistry professor, PV Kulkarni, in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak. The professor, who is from Latur and was working with the National Testing Agency (NTA), is said to be the "kingpin" of the scam. The arrest was made on Friday evening.
Scam details
Kulkarni mobilized students for the scam
The CBI alleged that Kulkarni had access to the question papers and was instrumental in mobilizing students for the scam. He allegedly conducted special coaching classes at his Pune residence with the help of another accused, Manisha Waghmare. During these classes, he dictated questions, options, and correct answers, which were later handwritten by students into their notebooks.
Evidence found
Evidence linking Kulkarni to the scam
The CBI officials said that the handwritten notes prepared by students "exactly tallied" with the actual question paper of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, according to a report by Hindustan Times. This evidence has been crucial in linking Kulkarni to the scam. The leaked paper was held on May 3, but has since been canceled.
Search
Forensic and technical analysis underway
The CBI investigated the case, which began in Rajasthan on May 7, and identified Kulkarni after conducting searches nationwide, seizing incriminating documents and electronic devices. The CBI noted that a detailed forensic and technical analysis of the seized items is going on. By May 14, seven suspects were arrested in Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune, and Ahliyanagar. Among these, five suspects have already been presented in court and placed under a seven-day custody remand for extensive interrogation.