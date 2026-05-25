CBI arrests Pune principal Manisha Sanjay Havaldar over NEET-UG leak
India
A Pune school principal, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly leaking NEET-UG 2026 exam questions to students in exchange for money.
The NEET-UG exam, held on May 3, was canceled after paper leak allegations came to light.
Havaldar allegedly shared notes via WhatsApp
Havaldar, who also worked as a physics translator for the exam, reportedly shared handwritten notes of the leaked questions through WhatsApp and printouts.
Investigators say she received payments from two people and later allegedly burned the notes.
The CBI has now made 10 arrests in this case, including another teacher, and Havaldar is set to appear before a Delhi court today as the investigation continues.