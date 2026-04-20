CBI arrests senior DGCA official and Reliance consultant Bharat Mathur
Big news in aviation: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) just arrested a senior official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulator, and a Reliance Industries consultant, Bharat Mathur, for allegedly taking bribes to secure aviation approvals and permissions.
Reliance said Mathur was only consulting for it.
The case also involves Asteria Aerospace, a Reliance-owned company working on aerial intelligence, whose applications were allegedly part of the bribery probe.
Probe raises aviation, national security concerns
This bribery racket has raised serious concerns about safety and fairness in Indian aviation.
There are also fresh questions about Asteria's role in defense projects and what this could mean for national security.
All of this is a reminder that keeping things transparent and accountable is not just red tape; it is about making sure the skies, and our data, stay safe.