CBI brings evidence, charges 13 people over NEET-UG 2026 leak
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charges against 13 people over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, bringing a huge stack of evidence (think hundreds of witness statements and documents) to Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.
The case is being taken seriously under several major laws, and all eyes are on what happens next.
CBI finds no corruption at NTA
CBI investigators did not find proof of corruption at the National Testing Agency (NTA), but they did spot serious mistakes in how the exam was managed.
While no NTA officials were caught taking bribes or conspiring, the agency called these lapses unacceptable.
Now, a fast-track court will review everything, and the CBI may recommend action against certain NTA staff and push for tighter rules to help prevent leaks in future exams.