CBI brings fugitives Iqbal Singh and Prabdhdeep Singh to India
Big news: The CBI just brought back two high-profile fugitives to India on May 13.
Iqbal Singh, linked to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen's drug-funded terror network, was caught in Portugal after a global alert.
Prabdhdeep Singh, a gangster running a narcotics racket in Delhi, was extradited from Azerbaijan.
Both were wanted for serious crimes involving terrorism and organized crime.
Probe exposes 61L Punjab network
Iqbal Singh's arrest follows a major investigation that exposed heroin smuggling and terror funding worth ₹61 lakh. His Punjab-based network has now been dismantled.
Prabdhdeep's extradition shows India is stepping up its fight against international crime syndicates, with help from Interpol and Delhi Police.
This move sends a clear message: cross-border criminals won't get away easily anymore.