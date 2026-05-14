CBI brings fugitives Iqbal Singh and Prabdhdeep Singh to India India May 14, 2026

Big news: The CBI just brought back two high-profile fugitives to India on May 13.

Iqbal Singh, linked to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen's drug-funded terror network, was caught in Portugal after a global alert.

Prabdhdeep Singh, a gangster running a narcotics racket in Delhi, was extradited from Azerbaijan.

Both were wanted for serious crimes involving terrorism and organized crime.