CBI busts NEET-UG 2026 leak racket, arrests including PV Kulkarni

Private mafia sold password protected PDF

Patil's posts showed screenshots from WhatsApp and Telegram where someone called "Private Mafia" was selling a password-protected PDF that supposedly matched the actual Chemistry paper.

The probe revealed that Kulkarni ran coaching sessions in Pune where students practiced these leaked questions, with another accused, Manisha Waghmare.

The CBI is still digging deeper to find out who else was involved.

Meanwhile, students and parents are understandably upset about the fairness of NEET-UG 2026.