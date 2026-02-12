CBI busts phishing SMS factory in Delhi, arrests 4

Accused used tech tricks to dodge detection

The group used tech tricks like SIM boxes and IMEI tampering to dodge detection, racking up over 200 complaints on the Chakshu portal and reported financial losses of lakhs.

Four people—including a Vodafone partner and two KYC fraudsters—were arrested in December 2025 but got bail early this year.

The CBI seized unaccounted cash and cryptocurrency and is still chasing others involved in the wider cybercrime network.