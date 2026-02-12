CBI busts phishing SMS factory in Delhi, arrests 4
The CBI has busted a major phishing SMS factory in Northeast Delhi, where Lord Mahavira Services India Pvt. Ltd. used around 20,986 illegally acquired SIM cards, a majority reportedly sourced from Vodafone Idea, to blast out fake loan and investment offers.
These messages targeted Indian citizens, and foreign cybercriminals used the service to cheat Indians, breaking telecom rules along the way.
Accused used tech tricks to dodge detection
The group used tech tricks like SIM boxes and IMEI tampering to dodge detection, racking up over 200 complaints on the Chakshu portal and reported financial losses of lakhs.
Four people—including a Vodafone partner and two KYC fraudsters—were arrested in December 2025 but got bail early this year.
The CBI seized unaccounted cash and cryptocurrency and is still chasing others involved in the wider cybercrime network.