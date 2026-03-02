CBI challenges discharge of Kejriwal, Sisodia in Delhi liquor case
The CBI has filed a massive appeal against the recent court decision that let former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and 21 others off the hook in the 2022 Delhi excise policy case.
The agency argues that important evidence was overlooked when these leaders were discharged on February 27.
The High Court will now review this on March 9.
Implications for future corruption cases
This case is a big deal because it questions how fairly high-profile corruption cases are handled and whether all evidence gets a fair shot in court.
The CBI says the trial judge ignored key details and erred in his findings on the law relating to approvers, conducting what the CBI calls a "mini-trial" and engaging in "selective reading," which could set a tricky precedent for future cases involving politicians.
For anyone following politics or justice issues, this is one to watch closely.