CBI charges 13 over NEET-UG paper leak, all jailed
India
The CBI has officially charged 13 people (including Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, and Dinesh Biwal) with leaking NEET-UG exam papers.
All of them are currently in jail, and their case will be heard by a special fast-track court in Delhi on Wednesday.
NEET-UG scandal prompts protests and resignation
These accused face serious charges under relevant laws such as the BNS, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.
The scandal triggered nationwide protests from students and led to tougher rules against exam fraud, plus even saw the education minister step down.