CBI charges 3 NTA experts in NEET-UG 2026 leak
India
The CBI has charged three National Testing Agency (NTA) experts with leaking the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper.
According to investigators, P.V. Kulkarni (chemistry), Manisha Mandhare (botany), and Manisha Havaldar (physics) took advantage of weak procedures at the NTA, using notes, memory tricks, and even marked textbooks to smuggle out questions.
CBI finds NTA security lapses
CBI found that poor security at the NTA headquarters, like no frisking or no monitoring of CCTV footage, let the leak happen without anyone noticing.
The three are among 13 people now facing charges, raising big questions about how safe and fair these high-stakes exams really are.