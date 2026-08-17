CBI charges Samarth Singh, Giribala Singh in Twisha Sharma probe
India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially charged Samarth Singh and his mother-in-law Giribala Singh in connection with Twisha Sharma's alleged suspicious death.
Twisha's family says she faced ongoing abuse and dowry harassment from her husband and mother-in-law.
Madhya Pradesh HC orders AIIMS autopsy
Questions about how the first autopsy was handled pushed the CBI to take over.
Both Samarth, a lawyer, and Giribala, a former district judge, were arrested after these concerns came up.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court even ordered a second autopsy by a four-member team from AIIMS Delhi in Bhopal to make sure nothing was missed.