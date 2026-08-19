CBI files charge sheet in Twisha Sharma's death over 20L

Just hours before she died, Twisha told a friend about the financial pressure and said she was planning to leave.

The charge sheet also mentions claims of mental harassment (like being mocked for losing her job and constantly monitored at home) and dowry demands.

Accused Samarth Singh and his mother, Giribala Singh, as the CBI continues to look into the alleged financial demands, including data extraction from Twisha's primary phone, and further investigation will examine dowry and dowry-death aspects.