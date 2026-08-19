CBI files charge sheet in Twisha Sharma's death over 20L
The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the death of Twisha Sharma.
Investigators say accused Samarth Singh and his mother pressured Twisha to transfer her ₹20 lakh investment into a joint account, planning to invest it in Chinese stocks, a move Twisha resisted, insisting the money belonged to her father.
Charge sheet details harassment and dowry
Just hours before she died, Twisha told a friend about the financial pressure and said she was planning to leave.
The charge sheet also mentions claims of mental harassment (like being mocked for losing her job and constantly monitored at home) and dowry demands.
Accused Samarth Singh and his mother, Giribala Singh, as the CBI continues to look into the alleged financial demands, including data extraction from Twisha's primary phone, and further investigation will examine dowry and dowry-death aspects.