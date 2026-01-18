CBI finally nabs 2 fugitives after decade-long financial fraud chase

What were they up to?

Chakma remained untraceable and failed to appear before the trial court during a nearly 12-year trial; she was convicted on May 17, 2024 in a misappropriation of compensation bills case in Assam.

Pramanik, meanwhile, was identified as Director, M.P.S. Agro-Animal Projects Ltd and was linked to a big chit fund scam in Tripura dating back to 2013.

The CBI tracked them down using surveillance and digital footprints—Chakma was caught in Guwahati on January 17, while Pramanik was picked up from Nadia district the next day.