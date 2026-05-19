CBI identifies caller 'Rishi' as key lead in NEET-UG leak India May 19, 2026

The CBI just made a big move in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

While questioning a student, Amit Meena, Meena allegedly received a call from someone identified as "Rishi" while he was being questioned, and it turned out to be a crucial lead.

This new lead later formed part of the basis for more arrests and is helping officials piece together how the leak happened.