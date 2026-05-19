CBI identifies caller 'Rishi' as key lead in NEET-UG leak
The CBI just made a big move in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.
While questioning a student, Amit Meena, Meena allegedly received a call from someone identified as "Rishi" while he was being questioned, and it turned out to be a crucial lead.
This new lead later formed part of the basis for more arrests and is helping officials piece together how the leak happened.
SOG diary links Rajasthan, Kerala suspects
During the call, Rishi asked, "Why haven't the payments been made?" and even talked about profits in 2027.
The case points to a network involving MBBS students, middlemen, coaching operators, and paper suppliers across several states like Rajasthan and Kerala.
Thanks to findings from Rajasthan's SOG case diary, the CBI is now connecting dots between suspects from different regions.