CBI investigates alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak after test cancelations
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now investigating the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak after reports of unauthorized circulation of some documents pertaining to the examination before the May 3 test.
With over 2 million students counting on this medical entrance exam, the news has hit hard, especially since the Centre had to cancel the test across 566 cities.
CBI files case, NTA hands documents
The CBI has filed a case for cheating and conspiracy, and special teams are being sent to various locations for investigation. accused arrested by Rajasthan SOG will be questioned by the CBI.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi are calling out the government for "organized corruption," saying this mess has thrown students' futures into chaos.
The NTA is handing over all documents to help with the probe.