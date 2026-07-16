CBI: Kulkarni took ₹5L from Motegaonkar for NEET chemistry

Motegaonkar turned the leaked questions into handwritten notes, which he shared with his students.

The CBI found 36 images on his phone, taken just 10 days before the May three exam, containing 132 chemistry questions, and 111 of them allegedly matched NTA's official sets.

With 13 people arrested so far and the bribe money recovered, the case led to NEET's cancelation and a re-exam in June, while investigations are still ongoing.