CBI: Kulkarni took ₹5L from Motegaonkar for NEET chemistry
India
The CBI has uncovered a major NEET (UG) 2026 paper leak, revealing that Latur coaching center owner Shivraj Motegaonkar paid ₹5 lakh to NTA panel member P V Kulkarni for leaked chemistry questions.
These questions were then used to prep students ahead of the exam.
NEET canceled, 13 arrested, June re-exam
Motegaonkar turned the leaked questions into handwritten notes, which he shared with his students.
The CBI found 36 images on his phone, taken just 10 days before the May three exam, containing 132 chemistry questions, and 111 of them allegedly matched NTA's official sets.
With 13 people arrested so far and the bribe money recovered, the case led to NEET's cancelation and a re-exam in June, while investigations are still ongoing.