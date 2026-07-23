CBI likely to file NEET-UG charge sheet naming PV Kulkarni
The CBI is likely to file its charge sheet this week in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, naming retired professor PV Kulkarni and 12 others.
Parts of the chemistry exam were allegedly leaked days before test day, raising big concerns for students.
Chemistry forensics show nearly 90% match
Investigators say Kulkarni allegedly received around five lakh rupees to pass on questions during private coaching, and co-accused Shivraj Motegaonkar allegedly paid for access to these leaks.
Forensic checks revealed that nearly 90% of the leaked handwritten chemistry questions matched the real exam.
The material was shared through Telegram in cities like Pune and Latur, with digital notes found on Motegaonkar's phone.
While there were clear lapses at the National Testing Agency, no large-scale corruption was found.