CBI likely to file NEET-UG charge sheet naming PV Kulkarni

Investigators say Kulkarni allegedly received around five lakh rupees to pass on questions during private coaching, and co-accused Shivraj Motegaonkar allegedly paid for access to these leaks.

Forensic checks revealed that nearly 90% of the leaked handwritten chemistry questions matched the real exam.

The material was shared through Telegram in cities like Pune and Latur, with digital notes found on Motegaonkar's phone.

While there were clear lapses at the National Testing Agency, no large-scale corruption was found.