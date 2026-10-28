CBI likely to register DA case against 2 ED officials
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to register a fresh disproportionate assets (DA) case against two Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, Deepak Kumar and Manoj Dwivedi, after they were arrested for allegedly taking a ₹500,000 bribe.
Both were working at the Lucknow office and have now been suspended.
The main question: Did they make money beyond their official salaries?
Manoj Dwivedi reportedly caught accepting bribe
The trouble started when Dwivedi was reportedly caught accepting a bribe meant to sway an ED probe involving someone's father.
The CBI registered the bribery case on October 23, 2026, following a complaint, and the arrest of both officials.
The CBI is considering a separate DA case that could examine their assets, income, and financial transactions.
A separate departmental inquiry by the ED is also underway.