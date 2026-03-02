CBI moves HC in Delhi excise policy case
The CBI has taken its fight to the Delhi High Court, challenging a recent order that cleared 23 people—including ex-Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia—in the high-profile Delhi Excise Policy case.
Their petition argues that the trial court let everyone off too easily, after a probe into alleged irregularities in how liquor licenses were handed out.
Implications of the case
This isn't just about one case—what the High Court decides could change how corruption charges are handled across India.
The original court said there wasn't enough real evidence to move forward, but now the CBI wants a fresh look.
With big names and political stakes on the line, all eyes are on what happens next when Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma hears it on March 9.