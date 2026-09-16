CBI names Seema Pahuja to lead Disha Salian 2020 probe
India
The CBI has put Seema Pahuja, one of its most respected officers, in charge of the ongoing investigation into Disha Salian's 2020 death.
Salian died after a gathering at her fiance Rohan Roy's Mumbai home.
Pahuja will now oversee fresh statements from everyone who was there that night.
Seema Pahuja known for forensic expertise
Pahuja is known for her sharp investigative skills and use of modern forensic techniques: She even won the gold medal for "best investigating officer" in 2021.
She's handled several high-profile cases before, so she's well-prepared to take on the intense public and media attention surrounding this one.