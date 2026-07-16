CBI: NEET-UG 2026 leak due to NTA negligence not corruption
The CBI is still probing the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and says there is no evidence of corruption at the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Instead, the leak happened because of serious negligence and weak procedures within the NTA.
The agency didn't find any signs of bribery or financial wrongdoing but is expected to recommend a comprehensive overhaul of better checks.
PV Kulkarni accused in NEET-UG leak
Investigators found a multi-state network behind the leak, with retired professor PV Kulkarni (a former NTA member) accused of leaking Chemistry questions for around ₹5 lakh during private coaching sessions.
Another accused, Aditya Motegaonkar, allegedly spread the leaked paper on Telegram.
Forensic tests matched 111 questions to the official exam set.
The CBI is expected to recommend strict action against negligent officials and wants a complete overhaul of NTA's procedures to prevent this from happening again.
A charge sheet is on its way as more details come out.