CBI probe follows Sikar teacher's suspected NEET-UG 2026 leak tip
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now investigating a suspected NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, thanks to a chemistry teacher from Sikar who noticed something off just hours after the exam on May 3.
He found that a viral WhatsApp paper had dozens of questions (45 from chemistry and around 90 from biology) that matched the official test.
This raised big concerns about fairness for students aiming for medical college.
Teacher gathers proof, notifies authorities
After spotting the similarities, the teacher reported it to local police but was told to bring solid proof.
He spent two days gathering screenshots and viral PDFs, then sent his findings to both the Union home ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 6.
Within hours, CBI officials and other authorities reached out and collected his evidence, and on the morning of May 7, a Home Ministry team recorded his statement.
The teacher said he just wanted exams to be transparent so students' futures stay protected.