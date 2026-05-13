CBI probe follows Sikar teacher's suspected NEET-UG 2026 leak tip

Teacher gathers proof, notifies authorities

After spotting the similarities, the teacher reported it to local police but was told to bring solid proof.

He spent two days gathering screenshots and viral PDFs, then sent his findings to both the Union home ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 6.

Within hours, CBI officials and other authorities reached out and collected his evidence, and on the morning of May 7, a Home Ministry team recorded his statement.

The teacher said he just wanted exams to be transparent so students' futures stay protected.