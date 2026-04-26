CBI probes 2015-16 drain corruption linked to Kejriwal's late relative

FIR alleges Bansal used fake invoices

Originally handled by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Bureau, the case moved to the CBI in 2025.

According to the first information report, contractor Surender Kumar Bansal used multiple company names to win the contract and then did not do any actual work: fake invoices were reportedly used for payments, and technical scores were manipulated so he could win at a super-low rate.

The Aam Aadmi Party has called these charges baseless and a witchhunt, standing by its leader.