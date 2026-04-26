CBI probes 2015-16 drain corruption linked to Kejriwal's late relative
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating a corruption case involving a late relative of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The issue? A government contract for drain construction in 2015-16 was allegedly paid out, but no work happened.
Now, the CBI wants to know if Kejriwal's influence played any part in how this contract was handed out.
FIR alleges Bansal used fake invoices
Originally handled by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Bureau, the case moved to the CBI in 2025.
According to the first information report, contractor Surender Kumar Bansal used multiple company names to win the contract and then did not do any actual work: fake invoices were reportedly used for payments, and technical scores were manipulated so he could win at a super-low rate.
The Aam Aadmi Party has called these charges baseless and a witchhunt, standing by its leader.