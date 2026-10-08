CBI probes aide to CM Bhagwant Mann over police transfers
India
The CBI is digging into claims that some top Punjab officials, including an aide to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took money in exchange for transferring police officers.
The case centers on Rajbir Singh Ghuman and five others, with WhatsApp chats reportedly showing how these transfers were arranged behind the scenes.
Policy drafts leaked, real estate irregularities
Investigators say drafts of government policies were shared with outsiders before they went public, possibly to benefit certain people.
There are also signs of shady dealings in real estate projects.
All this points to deeper issues with how things work inside Punjab's government, and the CBI is now trying to figure out just how far the problem goes.