CBI probes entire NTA paper-setting team after canceled NEET-UG exam
Big news for anyone following the NEET-UG saga: CBI is now investigating the entire National Testing Agency (NTA) paper-setting team after this year's medical entrance exam was canceled due to a leaked paper on Telegram.
The retest is set for June 21, so students will get another shot soon.
CBI uncovers network selling papers
Two insiders, a botany teacher and a retired lecturer, were arrested for leaking biology and chemistry questions during private sessions.
After the leak came out, the accused reportedly tried to destroy evidence.
The CBI also uncovered a network of middlemen selling leaked papers across several states, with the leaked material going for up to 10 lakh rupees in one transaction.
Nine people have been arrested so far, and investigators are still tracing how big this operation really was.