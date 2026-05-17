CBI probes entire NTA paper-setting team after canceled NEET-UG exam

CBI uncovers network selling papers

Two insiders, a botany teacher and a retired lecturer, were arrested for leaking biology and chemistry questions during private sessions.

After the leak came out, the accused reportedly tried to destroy evidence.

The CBI also uncovered a network of middlemen selling leaked papers across several states, with the leaked material going for up to 10 lakh rupees in one transaction.

Nine people have been arrested so far, and investigators are still tracing how big this operation really was.