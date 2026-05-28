CBI probes Maharashtra NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, coaching official arrested
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is digging into an alleged NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak in Maharashtra, with the spotlight on coaching centers.
Tejas Shah, a physics teacher and COO at Pune's Dr. Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), was arrested for allegedly getting leaked questions from Manisha Havaldar, who is believed to have links to the National Testing Agency's examination process.
APMA insists it had nothing to do with the leak.
CBI seizes mock papers and devices
APMA says Shah's chats with Havaldar were just about clarifying syllabus topics for NEET and JEE Main: nothing shady.
Professor Sachin Haldavnekar explained that none of the discussed topics led to questions in the final NEET examination, and Havaldar charged ₹20,000 as consultancy fees.
Meanwhile, CBI suspects Shah shared notes based on Havaldar's inputs with select students; they've seized mock papers and devices from APMA as part of their probe.
Another arrest in Latur shows private networks might be more deeply involved than expected.