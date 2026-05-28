CBI probes Maharashtra NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, coaching official arrested

CBI seizes mock papers and devices

APMA says Shah's chats with Havaldar were just about clarifying syllabus topics for NEET and JEE Main: nothing shady.

Professor Sachin Haldavnekar explained that none of the discussed topics led to questions in the final NEET examination, and Havaldar charged ₹20,000 as consultancy fees.

Meanwhile, CBI suspects Shah shared notes based on Havaldar's inputs with select students; they've seized mock papers and devices from APMA as part of their probe.

Another arrest in Latur shows private networks might be more deeply involved than expected.