CBI probes NEET-UG 2026 leak after Rajasthan Police uncover racket
India
The CBI is now investigating the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, after Rajasthan Police uncovered a nationwide racket selling leaked exam papers for ₹10 to ₹25 lakh.
The leaked set matched all biology and chemistry questions from the May 3 test, raising big concerns about fairness for students.
Whistleblower ignored by Sikar officials
The leak reached several states: Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Kerala.
A whistleblower flagged the issue to Sikar officials on May 7 but was reportedly ignored until it was escalated to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The CBI is now questioning suspects and believes the leak may have started outside Rajasthan.