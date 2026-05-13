CBI probes NEET-UG 2026 leak, focuses on Shubham Khairnar

Shubham Khairnar allegedly flipped sheet ₹10L-₹15L

Khairnar allegedly bought a handwritten guess paper for ₹10 lakh and sold it for ₹15 lakh.

The leaked sheet had all 90 biology and 45 chemistry questions from the May 3 exam, which was later canceled on May 12, which was meant for nearly 22 lakh aspirants.

The CBI is checking if he's part of a bigger network behind this scam.