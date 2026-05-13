CBI probes NEET-UG 2026 leak, focuses on Shubham Khairnar
The CBI is digging deeper into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and has traced a connection to Madhya Pradesh.
Their main focus right now is Shubham Khairnar, a 30-year-old who enrolled at Shri Satya Sai University in Sehore for a BAMS course but never actually attended classes or joined campus life.
Shubham Khairnar allegedly flipped sheet ₹10L-₹15L
Khairnar allegedly bought a handwritten guess paper for ₹10 lakh and sold it for ₹15 lakh.
The leaked sheet had all 90 biology and 45 chemistry questions from the May 3 exam, which was later canceled on May 12, which was meant for nearly 22 lakh aspirants.
The CBI is checking if he's part of a bigger network behind this scam.
Investigators deny Nashik printing, arrests nationwide
Investigators have clarified that the leaked paper wasn't printed in Nashik, shutting down earlier rumors.
Multiple arrests have been made across India to figure out how far this malpractice goes.