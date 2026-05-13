CBI probes NEET-UG 2026 leak, Shubham Khairnar sold paper 15L

Investigators probe NEET guess 410 paper

Investigators are checking if the leaked paper was used to create a guess paper with 410 questions (120 of them were actual NEET questions), which got circulated before the May 3 exam via coaching centers and hostels.

Rajasthan's Sikar popped up as a key spot, with links to previous leaks like REET-2021, showing how coaching networks play a big role in these exam scams.