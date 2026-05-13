CBI probes NEET-UG 2026 leak, Shubham Khairnar sold paper 15L
India
The CBI is now handling the big NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak, which stretched across six states and involved 24 suspects.
One student, Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, reportedly bought the leaked paper for ₹10 lakh and sold it for ₹15 lakh through courier.
The case was handed over to the CBI on May 12.
Investigators probe NEET guess 410 paper
Investigators are checking if the leaked paper was used to create a guess paper with 410 questions (120 of them were actual NEET questions), which got circulated before the May 3 exam via coaching centers and hostels.
Rajasthan's Sikar popped up as a key spot, with links to previous leaks like REET-2021, showing how coaching networks play a big role in these exam scams.