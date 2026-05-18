CBI probes NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, parents allegedly paid 5L-25L
India
The CBI is investigating a major NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, questioning parents who allegedly paid ₹5-₹25 lakh to get leaked exam papers for their children.
Raids happened in Maharashtra's Nanded and Latur districts on May 16 and 17, including at a house in Nanded's Vidyut Nagar.
Investigators tracing money and call records
In one case, a student's father reportedly paid ₹5 lakh to a middleman and ₹5 lakh to a separate individual.
The CBI also suspects some parents circulated the leaked papers to recover costs.
Investigators are tracing money trails, checking call records, and looking into links with coaching centers, so more raids could be coming soon.