CBI probes NEET-UG leak after Dinesh Biwal allegedly paid ₹10L

CBI scrutinizes about 150 students

Rishi's school marks were already shaky, just 44% in Class 10 and barely over half in Class 12, with grace marks.

Now he's on the run as the CBI is scrutinizing about 150 students who may have links to the network.

Investigators also found a Sikar flat used for handing out the papers, showing just how far this cheating network may go.