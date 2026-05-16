CBI probes NEET-UG leak after Dinesh Biwal allegedly paid ₹10L
India
The CBI is digging into a NEET-UG 2026 paper leak from Sikar, Rajasthan.
Dinesh Biwal allegedly paid nearly ₹10 lakh for a leaked exam paper to help his son Rishi, but Rishi only managed to score 107 out of 720.
Dinesh and two others have been arrested for distributing the leaked papers to coaching centers.
CBI scrutinizes about 150 students
Rishi's school marks were already shaky, just 44% in Class 10 and barely over half in Class 12, with grace marks.
Now he's on the run as the CBI is scrutinizing about 150 students who may have links to the network.
Investigators also found a Sikar flat used for handing out the papers, showing just how far this cheating network may go.