CBI probes Sharma death after in-laws arrested over dowry allegations
The CBI is digging deeper into the tragic death of actor-model Twisha Sharma, who passed away on May 12, 2026.
Her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, are now in custody for allegedly harassing her over dowry.
The FIR accuses Giribala Singh of demanding ₹2 lakh during Twisha's customary vidai ceremony after the wedding in December and Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh are allegedly seeking to have her shares worth ₹20 lakh transferred in their favor.
Messages allege in-laws pressured pregnancy termination
Investigators are digitally piecing together Twisha's final hours using CCTV, call logs, and forensic analysis.
They're also reviewing messages where Twisha spoke about physical abuse, dowry stress, and alleged character attacks from her in-laws.
Claims that her in-laws questioned her pregnancy and pushed for termination are central to the probe.