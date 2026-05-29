CBI probes Sharma death after in-laws arrested over dowry allegations India May 29, 2026

The CBI is digging deeper into the tragic death of actor-model Twisha Sharma, who passed away on May 12, 2026.

Her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, are now in custody for allegedly harassing her over dowry.

The FIR accuses Giribala Singh of demanding ₹2 lakh during Twisha's customary vidai ceremony after the wedding in December and Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh are allegedly seeking to have her shares worth ₹20 lakh transferred in their favor.