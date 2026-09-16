CBI probes Timothy Initiative in India over foreign funding breaches
India
The CBI is looking into The Timothy Initiative (TTI), a U.S.-based Christian mission, over claims they broke India's foreign funding rules.
The case kicked off after officials noticed TTI using foreign debit cards to pull out large sums, nearly ₹92.55 crore, from Indian ATMs, even in areas affected by Naxal activity.
Karnataka High Court rejects TTI plea
TTI functionaries, including Jonathan S Rajan and Micah Mark, have been named in the investigation.
After enforcement raids in April, TTI's website was blocked in India and its data was remotely erased.
The Karnataka High Court called clandestine funding of extremism a national security risk and rejected TTI's plea, highlighting concerns about links between outside money and extremist activities.