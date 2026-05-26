CBI probes Twisha Sharma death after Supreme Court stepped in India May 26, 2026

The CBI is now investigating the death of Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old former model and Miss Pune winner, after the Supreme Court stepped in.

Her family says she faced ongoing dowry harassment and domestic violence from her in-laws, and she was found hanging at their Bhopal home on May 12, 2026.