CBI probes Twisha Sharma death after Supreme Court stepped in
The CBI is now investigating the death of Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old former model and Miss Pune winner, after the Supreme Court stepped in.
Her family says she faced ongoing dowry harassment and domestic violence from her in-laws, and she was found hanging at their Bhopal home on May 12, 2026.
Samarth Singh, Giribala Singh under investigation
Sharma's husband Samarth Singh and his mother-in-law Giribala Singh are now officially under investigation for alleged dowry abuse.
Before handing over the case, local police recreated the crime scene and seized electronic evidence.
The family has said a second autopsy, which was already conducted by a specialized AIIMS Delhi team and the report is still pending.
Samarth Singh says pregnancy strained relationship
Singh claims their relationship suffered after Sharma's pregnancy.
With its high-profile nature and serious allegations, this case has caught widespread public interest.